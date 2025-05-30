Naveen Chandra unveils gripping teaser of ‘Yamudu’

Breaking away from the formulaic romance and commercial action flicks, audiences are now gravitating toward concept-driven stories. Riding this wave is the upcoming mythological suspense crime-thriller Yamudu, which has stirred interest with its intriguing theme and bold execution. Directed by and starring Jagadish Amanchi, the film is bankrolled by Jagannadha Pictures, with the powerful tagline, Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah.

Sravani Shetty plays the female lead opposite Amanchi. The movie first grabbed attention with its intense title and poster, and now the recently released teaser is doubling that buzz. Unveiled by popular actor Naveen Chandra, who expressed his appreciation for the teaser, the promo hints at a storyline packed with spiritual undertones and dark mysteries.

The teaser unveils a city where young women are mysteriously going missing. Suspicion looms over a stage artist known for portraying Yamudu — the Hindu god of death — and the teaser implies a chilling narrative where Yamudu descends to Earth, punishing sinners in a fashion reminiscent of hellish retribution. The line, “Dharmamthu Sakshat Bhagavath Praneetham”, points toward a philosophical depth, suggesting the film draws from Hindu Dharma to weave a moral-driven thriller.

The visuals by cinematographer Vishnu Reddy Vanga and the intense background score by Bhavani Rakesh amplify the teaser’s gripping tone. With mythological elements blended into a suspense-filled plot, Yamudu promises to be a standout in the thriller genre. Further updates from the makers are awaited eagerly.