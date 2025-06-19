Naveen Chandra Unveils Gripping Trailer of ZEE5's ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’

India’s leading OTT platform, ZEE5, renowned for its engaging Telugu web series, is back with a brand-new thriller titled ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’, headlined by the talented Abhignya Vuthaluru. Directed by Poluru Krishna and produced by Sriram under the banner South Indian Screens, the series is set for its grand premiere on June 27.

Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the official trailer in Hyderabad, with popular actor Naveen Chandra doing the honors and extending his best wishes to the team.

Set in the 1980s, ‘Viraatapalem’ delves into the eerie mystery of young brides who die under suspicious circumstances soon after marriage. The story follows PC Meena, a newly transferred constable, as she investigates a web of superstitions and secrets that shroud the village.

The series also stars Charan Lakkaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Ramaraju, Gowtham Raju, and Satish in key roles. The story was penned by Divya Thejaswi Pera, screenplay by Vikram Kumar Kandimalla, cinematography by Mahesh K Swaroop, editing by Farooq Hundekar, and background score by Rohit Kumar.

Naveen Chandra shared, “The poster caught my attention immediately. Having loved ‘Recce’, I was intrigued to know it’s by the same director. Abhignya seems perfect for the role, and I’m confident this series will create a buzz. I’ll binge-watch it on June 27, and I urge everyone to do the same.”

Lead actress Abhignya said, “Portraying a police constable tackling village superstitions is a unique and powerful role. Thank you to Divya for the script, and to Krishna garu and Sriram garu for believing in me.”

Producer Sriram added, “This story haunted me after the first narration. Abhignya’s excitement convinced me she was right for the part. Krishna garu came on board despite his packed schedule, and I thank everyone who worked hard to make this possible.”

Director Krishna said, “After the success of ‘Recce’, I am thrilled to bring another compelling story with ‘Viraatapalem’. I hope audiences enjoy it just as much.”

ZEE5 Content Head Sai Tej revealed plans to expand the story into a franchise, with PC Meena taking on new missions in upcoming seasons. “The series is family-friendly and binge-worthy, with a climax that will surprise everyone.”

With strong performances, a gripping premise, and high production values, ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ promises to be a must-watch thriller when it premieres exclusively on ZEE5, June 27. Don’t miss it!