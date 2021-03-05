Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a charming photo with co-star Neha from the sets of Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been super busy as he is working on multiple projects one after the other. Recently the actor returned from London after completing the shoot for Sangeen and was seen flying off to Lucknow for Jogira Sara Ra Ra. It would suffice to say that the disciplined actor is on a roll! Barely taking any breaks, Nawaz has been globe trotting from one shoot to the next. Looks like he's going to be pretty occupied for the next coming weeks with a plethora of work on his plate! Enjoying these busy moments, the Serious Men star shared a very endearing BTS picture from the sets of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' with Neha Sharma in the frame on his social media profile.

Sharing the photo, Nawazuddin wrote, "A few speed breakers but the ride is ON! Here's an 'aawwff' camera moment from #JogiraSaraRaRa

The photo speaks volumes about the happy moments being explored during the shoot. Nawaz truly personifies the saying "Its a blessing to be busy'.

The upcoming film is directed by Kushan Nandy. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Serious Men and has an impressive repertoire of films in this year, Bole Chudiyan being one of them.



