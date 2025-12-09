‘Nayanam’ trailer blends human psychology with futuristic perception

ZEE5 has released the trailer of its upcoming Telugu original Nayanam, a genre-bending psychological thriller with a sci-fi twist. Starring Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain, the series is set to begin streaming on December 19. The trailer was launched at a packed event in Hyderabad, where the cast and crew spoke about the ambition behind the project.

Introducing its intriguing premise, the trailer highlights Nayan, “a man who can watch your present like a lens-feed,” setting the tone for a story that blends human psychology with futuristic perception. Directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada, Nayanam marks a first-of-its-kind experiment for Telugu OTT.

Music director Ajay Arasada said the concept demanded a score that responded to the characters’ inner worlds rather than just the narrative. Actor Ali Reza reflected emotionally on his career struggles and credited the series for reconnecting him with his passion for acting.

ZEE5’s Senior Vice President Jayanth Raghavan expressed confidence in the project, calling it a script that “signals its potential instantly.” Producer Rajini Talluri noted that the team behind last year’s successful Vikatakavi reunited for this series, ensuring creative continuity.

Director Swathi Prakash thanked ZEE5 for backing her debut, while Priyanka Jain and Varun Sandesh praised the script’s originality and the team’s commitment.

Nayanam streams exclusively on ZEE5 from December 19, promising a gripping end-of-year thriller rooted in curiosity, perception and psychological tension.