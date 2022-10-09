Nayanatara vignesh Couple Blessed with Twins Via Surrogacy

The couple who wed on June 9 of this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, have announced the arrival of twins via surrogacy. One of the most adored Kollywood couples has been blessed with two baby boys. Vignesh Shivan announced the news on Instagram, writing, "Nayan & I have become Amma and Appa... We have two healthy baby boys as a blessing.

He posted on Instagram, "All Our prayers, the blessings of our ancestors united with all the wonderful manifestations created, have come together in the form Of 2 blessed kids for us Need all ur blessings." In a touching statement, new father Vignesh Shivan said, "Life appears brighter & more beautiful." We adore this cute moment that Vignesh shared of them kissing their newborns' little feet in two of his stunning images. The couple and their newborns are receiving a tonne of love from admirers in the comments section of Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post