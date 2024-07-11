Neelu Vaghela of 'Saajha Sindoor' says 'audience loves to see me as supportive mother'

Mumbai: Actress Neelu Vaghela, who essays the role of Ma Hukum in the show ‘Saajha Sindoor’, emphasised how the character's strong, determined, and principled nature mirrors her own personal beliefs.



Neelu portrays Ma Hukum, the grandmother of the lead actor, with the same conviction and dedication she upholds in her own life, making this role a true reflection of herself.

Talking about the same, Neelu said: “The entertainment industry has given me many opportunities to portray strong, emotionally resilient characters. Audiences love to see me as the unwavering, supportive mother who stands as a solid rock behind her children, never leaving their side even in the toughest situations. It brings a deep sense of reassurance that a mother's love and support are constant through thick and thin.”

Neelu is keen on bringing authenticity and depth to the character, ensuring that viewers connect with Ma Hukum on a personal level.

She added: “As much as audiences enjoy watching me in these powerful, emotional roles, I love playing them too. It helps me understand and appreciate the strength and emotional depth that I possess as an individual.”

Set against the majestic backdrop of a royal family in Rajasthan, the show beautifully captures the splendour and rich traditions of Rajasthani nobility. It delves deeply into the complexities of relationships and the struggles of women in society, addressing themes of love, betrayal, and societal challenges.

The show stars Sangeeta Ghosh, Sahil Uppal, and Krutika Desai in key roles.

'Saajha Sindoor' airs on Sun Neo.

Meanwhile, Neelu featured in 1981 movie ‘Supattar Binani’ at the age of 11. She has starred in movies like ‘Veer Tejaji’, ‘Nanad Bhojai’, ‘Lado Tharo Gaon Bado Pyaro’, ‘Jaatni’ among others.

The 54-year-old actress is also known for her work in TV shows like ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, ‘Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo’, ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar’, ‘Laal Banarasi’, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and ‘Dhruv Tara -- Samay Sadi Se Pare’.