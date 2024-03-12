Neha Dhupia’s adorable workout with Son Guriq wins hearts

Actress Neha Dhupia recently shared an endearing glimpse of her workout routine, featuring her 'favourite yoga buddy,' her son Guriq. The former Miss India, who last appeared in the 2022 thriller 'A Thursday,' took to Instagram to showcase her yoga session at home.

In the series of pictures, Neha is seen donning green yoga shorts and a grey sports top while striking yoga poses. What makes the post even more heartwarming is the inclusion of her son Guriq, who mirrors his mother's yoga poses in the photos.

The caption reads: "Me - when someone asks me how is your prep for @kareenakapoorkhan's episode going #yogaeveryday #mamahustle #nofilterneha #mamasboy @guriqdhupiabedi my favourite yoga buddy."

Neha playfully mentions her preparation for Kareena Kapoor Khan's episode on her chat show 'No Filter Neha Season 6.' The caption reflects the balance of motherhood, fitness, and professional commitments in Neha's life.

The heartwarming post received appreciation from actress Rasika Dugal, who dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Neha Dhupia is happily married to actor Angad Bedi, and the couple also shares a daughter named Mehr.

Fans and followers couldn't help but admire the adorable mother-son duo, celebrating Neha's dedication to yoga and the precious moments shared with her little yoga companion.