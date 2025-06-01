Netflix reveals multiple premiere dates for final season of ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix has announced that the final season of its hit supernatural series Stranger Things will premiere in three parts. The eagerly awaited Season 5 will debut “Volume 1” on November 26, followed by “Volume 2” on Christmas Day, and will conclude with the grand finale airing on New Year’s Eve.

The announcement came during Netflix’s “Tudum 2025: The Live Event,” where pop star Lady Gaga also performed and revealed her upcoming role in Season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Core cast members Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard appeared onstage to share memories from the nearly decade-long journey of making the show, which first premiered in 2016. Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo joined via video call.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the final season since 2022, after Season 4 introduced the menacing villain Vecna. The delay was partly due to the 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes, which impacted production schedules.

Stranger Things centers on a group of teenagers and their families battling mysterious forces from the eerie parallel dimension known as the “Upside Down” in their small Indiana town. The series has been one of Netflix’s most-watched shows and has won 12 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The star-studded cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Matthew Modine, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Joseph Quinn, and Maya Hawke. Linda Hamilton, known for her role in Terminator, will guest star in Season 5.

Filming for the final season began in 2024 and wrapped up in December. Creators Ross and Matt Duffer revealed that they spent an entire year filming over 650 hours of footage, describing the experience as “eight blockbuster movies” worth of material.

“It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors,” Ross Duffer shared. “We’ve been making this show together for almost ten years. There was a lot of crying. There was SO much crying.”