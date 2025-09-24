Live
New Promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju to Release Alongside They Call Him OG
Naveen Polishetty’s fun-packed Anaganaga Oka Raju promo will release in theatres on September 25, alongside Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG. Enjoy laughter and entertainment!
Naveen Polishetty, known for his great comic timing, is back with his latest film Anaganaga Oka Raju (AOR). The movie promises a clean, fun comedy for all audiences.
Sithara Entertainments announced that a new fun-packed promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju will be released in theatres on September 25, along with Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG.
Fans can enjoy laughter and entertainment as the promos of both films play together in theatres. Naveen Polishetty continues to shine as a young hero in comedy, and this film is expected to be another hit.
A new Fun-Packed Promo of #AnaganagaOkaRaju is going to play exclusively in theatres along with #TheyCallHimOG across the globe! 😎— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) September 24, 2025
Time for non-stop entertainment, Celebrate the #AOR laughter & #OG madness at theatres near you! 🕺#NaveenPolishetty4 #AOROnJan14th 💫
