New Promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju to Release Alongside They Call Him OG

Naveen Polishetty’s fun-packed Anaganaga Oka Raju promo will release in theatres on September 25, alongside Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG. Enjoy laughter and entertainment!

Naveen Polishetty, known for his great comic timing, is back with his latest film Anaganaga Oka Raju (AOR). The movie promises a clean, fun comedy for all audiences.

Sithara Entertainments announced that a new fun-packed promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju will be released in theatres on September 25, along with Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG.

Fans can enjoy laughter and entertainment as the promos of both films play together in theatres. Naveen Polishetty continues to shine as a young hero in comedy, and this film is expected to be another hit.



