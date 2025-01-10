Live
Just In
New Telugu Movies and Web Series Streaming This Week on OTT Platforms
Highlights
Explore the latest Telugu movies and web series, along with other exciting content, streaming this week on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, and more. Check out the release dates and enjoy!
This week, many movies and web series are coming to different OTT platforms for everyone to enjoy!.
Here's a simple list of what’s streaming and when:
Amazon Prime:
- Bachala Malli (Telugu Movie) – January 10
- Focus (Hollywood Movie) – January 10
- Flow (Hollywood Movie) – January 9
- The Man in the White Van (Movie) – January 9
- Miss You (Movie) – January 10
- Love Reddy (Movie) – January 8
Zee5:
- Sabarmati Report (Hindi Movie) – January 10
Sony Liv:
- Shark Tank India 4 (TV Show)
ETV Win:
- Breakout (TV Show) – January 8
- Bachala Malli (Telugu Movie) – January 10
Netflix:
- Black Warrant (Hindi Series) – January 10
- The Unship 6 (Web Series) – January 8
- Goose Bumps (Web Series) – January 10
Aha Telugu:
- Blue Cloud Shyama (Telugu Movie) – January 8
So, whether you like movies or shows, there are plenty of fun things to watch this week.
