New Telugu Movies and Web Series Streaming This Week on OTT Platforms

This week, many movies and web series are coming to different OTT platforms for everyone to enjoy!.

Here's a simple list of what’s streaming and when:

Amazon Prime:

Bachala Malli (Telugu Movie) – January 10

(Telugu Movie) – January 10 Focus (Hollywood Movie) – January 10

(Hollywood Movie) – January 10 Flow (Hollywood Movie) – January 9

(Hollywood Movie) – January 9 The Man in the White Van (Movie) – January 9

(Movie) – January 9 Miss You (Movie) – January 10

(Movie) – January 10 Love Reddy (Movie) – January 8

Zee5:

Sabarmati Report (Hindi Movie) – January 10

Sony Liv:

Shark Tank India 4 (TV Show)

ETV Win:

Breakout (TV Show) – January 8

(TV Show) – January 8 Bachala Malli (Telugu Movie) – January 10

Netflix:

Black Warrant (Hindi Series) – January 10

(Hindi Series) – January 10 The Unship 6 (Web Series) – January 8

(Web Series) – January 8 Goose Bumps (Web Series) – January 10

Aha Telugu:

Blue Cloud Shyama (Telugu Movie) – January 8

So, whether you like movies or shows, there are plenty of fun things to watch this week.