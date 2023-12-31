Nia Sharma sizzles in backless outfit

Nia Sharma, a prominent actress in the television industry, shared glimpses of her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, bidding farewell to 2023 with some unexpected bonds. Known for her roles in popular shows like 'Jamai Raja' and 'Naagin 4', Nia stunned in a hot pink backless dress with thin straps and matching block heels. The 33-year-old actress exuded confidence with her dewy makeup and open hair, striking candid poses with friends.

Nia Sharma's diverse television career includes roles in series like 'EkHazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', 'Meri Durga', and 'Kaali - EkAgnipariksha'. She showcased her adventurous side by participating in reality shows such as 'Khatron KeKhiladi 8' (2017), where she reached the finals, and 'Khatron KeKhiladi: Made in India' (2020), where she emerged as the winner.

In addition to her television work, Nia has ventured into web series with projects like 'Twisted' and 'Jamai 2.0'. She has also been featured in several music videos, including 'Waada', 'Do Ghoont', 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat', and the latest release, 'Soul'. Nia Sharma continues to captivate audiences with her talent and style in the entertainment industry.







