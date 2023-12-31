  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Nia Sharma sizzles in backless outfit

Nia Sharma sizzles in backless outfit
x
Highlights

Nia Sharma, a prominent actress in the television industry, shared glimpses of her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, bidding farewell to 2023 with some unexpected bonds.

Nia Sharma, a prominent actress in the television industry, shared glimpses of her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, bidding farewell to 2023 with some unexpected bonds. Known for her roles in popular shows like 'Jamai Raja' and 'Naagin 4', Nia stunned in a hot pink backless dress with thin straps and matching block heels. The 33-year-old actress exuded confidence with her dewy makeup and open hair, striking candid poses with friends.

Nia Sharma's diverse television career includes roles in series like 'EkHazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', 'Meri Durga', and 'Kaali - EkAgnipariksha'. She showcased her adventurous side by participating in reality shows such as 'Khatron KeKhiladi 8' (2017), where she reached the finals, and 'Khatron KeKhiladi: Made in India' (2020), where she emerged as the winner.

In addition to her television work, Nia has ventured into web series with projects like 'Twisted' and 'Jamai 2.0'. She has also been featured in several music videos, including 'Waada', 'Do Ghoont', 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat', and the latest release, 'Soul'. Nia Sharma continues to captivate audiences with her talent and style in the entertainment industry.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X