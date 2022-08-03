Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 Movie Release Date Is Postponed…

It is all known that August month is all packed with blockbuster and the most-awaited movies like Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Sita Ramam and Bimbisara. Even young actor Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 is also scheduled to release on 12th August. But now, the movie release date is pushed a day later and thus it will hit the screens on 13th August… Nikhil shared this news with his fans and stated that the decision is taken to maintain a healthy competition in the industry.



Nikhil Siddhartha shared the news through his Twitter to the fans… Take a look!

Heartfelt Apologies to keep u all waiting a day longer 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 13th AUGUST Theatres Lo Kaluddam💥💥💥… #Karthikeya2 #KrishnaIsTruth pic.twitter.com/eZkdv3S0sn — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 3, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Heartfelt Apologies to keep u all waiting a day longer

13th AUGUST Theatres Lo Kaluddam…

#Karthikeya2 #KrishnaIsTruth".

Going with the characterisations in the movie, Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama is essaying the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The movie is termed as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and thus there are many expectations on the movie.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava scored music for this suspense thriller. This movie was scheduled be released 12th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide bit now, it will arrive a day later in the theatres i.e on 13th August, 2022!

Well, many of the fans also have questions regarding why the lead actress Anupama Parameswaran is not being part of promotions and there were many rumours spread on it… So, she gave a clarification and dropped a note on her social media pages.

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.