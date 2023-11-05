Live
Just In
Nikhil turns ambidextrous for ‘Swayambhu’
Hero Nikhil spent nearly one month in Vietnam for grueling training for his landmark 20th movie “Swayambhu” to be helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari. He took training in weapons, martial arts, and horse riding, to play the role of a legendary warrior in this epic odyssey produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it. Nikhil will be seen performing some unbelievable stunts in the movie that will have incredible war sequences.
Right after completing the training session, Nikhil started practicing to become a pro in sword fighting etc. The rigorous practice session makes Nikhil ambidextrous. He is now able to practice sword fighting with both hands. The video shared by the actor shows his skills in sword fighting.
Samyuktha who is riding high with back-to-back blockbusters will play the female lead opposite Nikhil in the movie which is going to be the most expensive one in the actor’s career.
“Swayambhu” will be mounted with top technical standards. Manoj Paramahamsa helms the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur scores the music. M Prabhaharan is the production designer and the dialogues for the movie are provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.