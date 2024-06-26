Live
- Muzumadar seeks 'Women's Test Championship' ahead of one-off red-ball match against SA
- 2024 pre-budget expectations: What are industry leaders anticipating?
- Newly-elected Trinamool MLAs skip Guv’s invitation for oath ceremony, stage dharna at Assembly
- NDA govt trying to cover up NEET scam: Sachin Pilot
- Trump, Biden squabble over credit for Quad rebirth
- Kenyan President urged to reconsider financial bill after violent protests
- Asha Negi opens up on ‘Industry’, says it shows viewers real challenges of people in showbiz
- IMD forecasts heavy rain for West Peninsular Coast, Northwest India
- UK's Haleon to sell nicotine replacement therapy biz outside US to Dr Reddy's for $632 million
- Punjab Police ask Gujarat-based social media influencer to join probe
Just In
Nikhil’s ‘Swayambhu’commences key shooting schedule in Maredumilli
The much-anticipated pan-India project "Swayambhu," starring Nikhil, has kicked off a critical shooting schedule in the scenic locales of Maredumilli.
The much-anticipated pan-India project "Swayambhu," starring Nikhil, has kicked off a critical shooting schedule in the scenic locales of Maredumilli. This segment involves shooting several significant sequences in the dense forests, enhancing the film's authenticity and intensity.
Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, "Swayambhu" is a grand-scale period film marking Nikhil's 20th movie. Nikhil plays a legendary warrior, a role requiring extensive preparation and rigorous training, promising a compelling and dynamic performance.
The film features Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the female leads, with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. M Prabhakaran serves as the production designer.
Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu, "Swayambhu" aims to deliver high production values and technical excellence. The film's release is highly anticipated, with expectations for it to be a cinematic spectacle.