Nikhil’s ‘Swayambhu’commences key shooting schedule in Maredumilli

The much-anticipated pan-India project "Swayambhu," starring Nikhil, has kicked off a critical shooting schedule in the scenic locales of Maredumilli.

The much-anticipated pan-India project "Swayambhu," starring Nikhil, has kicked off a critical shooting schedule in the scenic locales of Maredumilli. This segment involves shooting several significant sequences in the dense forests, enhancing the film's authenticity and intensity.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, "Swayambhu" is a grand-scale period film marking Nikhil's 20th movie. Nikhil plays a legendary warrior, a role requiring extensive preparation and rigorous training, promising a compelling and dynamic performance.

The film features Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the female leads, with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. M Prabhakaran serves as the production designer.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios and presented by Tagore Madhu, "Swayambhu" aims to deliver high production values and technical excellence. The film's release is highly anticipated, with expectations for it to be a cinematic spectacle.


X