Ninnila Ninnila On ZeePlex From Feb 26: Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma And Ashok Selvan

Ninnila Ninnila' in London. The output is superb. You are going to have a smile on your face while watching it."

Music director Rajesh Murugesan said, "This is such a nice story and I thank the director and producers for giving me the opportunity to set the songs to tune. Please do encourage our movie."

Ritu Varma said, "I thank the director, producers Prasad garu and Bapineedu garu on this occasion. I am extremely happy to have got to work with Nasser garu, Nithya Menen, and Ashok Selvan."

Nithya Menen said, "We all friends came together for this beautiful film. I am reminded of the days of 'Ala Modalaindi'. During its making, I, director Nandini Reddy and Nani became good friends. The film became a big hit. I wish that 'Ninnila Ninnila' repeats the feat."

Producer BVSN Prasad said, "This is a love and emotional movie. We are so happy to release it on ZeePlex this February 26."

Ashok Selvan said, "This film is entirely different from the kind of movies I have done before. It has got so much feel. We enjoyed ourselves together like friends while shooting for it. Each of the songs released so far has been received well by the listeners. Our film is going to leave you with a smile. I urge everyone to watch this movie from February 26 and bless us."

The film will also be releasing in cinemas in Overseas territories like the USA, Middle East, and Australia among others on February 26 along with the Tamil version, which is titled 'Theeni'.

Here's a look at the production crew

Cast:

Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and others.

Crew:

Director: Ani IV Sasi

Producer: BVSN Prasad

Presenter: Bapineedu B

Cinematographer: Diwakar Mani

Music Director: Rajesh Murugesan

Lyrics: Sreemani

Dialogue writers: Naga Chanda, Anusha, Jayanth Panuganti

Art Director: Sri Nagendra Thangala

Editor: Naveen Nooli