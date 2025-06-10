‘Nishabdha’ teaser unveiled; garners appreciation

The much-anticipated horror thriller "Nishabdha," starring Manoj Kumar and Ashitha Reddy, is gearing up for a grand release. The film, produced by Srinivas and M. Sandhya Rani under Sri Rishi Sai Productions, was officially launched with the release of its teaser today. The event coincided with producer Srinivas’s birthday, making it a festive occasion attended by industry luminaries and the film’s cast.

The teaser launch was marked by celebrations, including cake-cutting and heartfelt wishes. Notable guests included young heroes Krishna and Sanjay, who expressed confidence in the film’s content. Actor Surya shared his excitement about his pivotal role in "Nishabdha," praising the director Ramanamurthy Thangellapally for his vision and highlighting the film’s clean horror elements. "I hope this role will earn me recognition," he remarked.

Hero Manoj Kumar, who auditioned and was selected for his role, expressed his happiness and appreciation for the director’s guidance, emphasizing the film’s engaging content and absence of vulgarity. Actress Ashitha Reddy made her debut with this project, thanking the cast, crew, and producers for the opportunity.

Producers Srinivas and Sandhya Rani expressed their commitment to delivering quality content, announcing four upcoming projects. Director Ramanamurthy shared insights into the shoot, which was conducted entirely during night hours, praising the cast and crew’s dedication.

Nagalakshmi revealed her ghost role in the film, adding to the intrigue surrounding "Nishabdha." With promising feedback and a strong team behind it, the film is slated for a theatrical release soon, promising a fresh take on the horror genre.