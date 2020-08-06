Nithiin's Andhadhun Remake: Nayanatara in Tabu's role?

Nithiin is set to do the remake of Andhadhun. The young actor reprises the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. The film unit is currently busy working on the casting and finalizing the crew. The makers are yet to find a suitable actor for Tabu's role. A lot of names came into consideration for the same but no one got confirmed for the same.

The latest media reports reveal that Nayanathara is in talks to play the role of Tabu but there is no confirmation on the same. Usually, Nayan would not show any interest in such roles but the makers might have offered her a huge price as a remuneration.

As of now, there is no clarity on when the shoot hits the floors. More details on the project will come out soon.