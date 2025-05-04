Nithiin’s‘Thammudu’ set for theatrical release on July 4

Popular production house Sri Venkateswara Creations is all set to deliver another exciting entertainer titled Thammudu, featuring youth star Nithiin and acclaimed director Sriram Venu, known for Vakeel Saab and MCA. Backed by producers Dilraju and Shirish, this prestigious project now has an official release date — July 4.

To mark director Sriram Venu’s birthday, the team unveiled a creatively crafted announcement video that doubles as a birthday surprise and release reveal. The fun-filled video features cast members Swasika Vijayan, Varsha Bollamma, Sapthami Gowda, veteran actress Laya, and Baby Sriram Deetya visiting Sriram Venu. While he expects birthday wishes, the actresses instead bombard him with questions about the film’s release and promotional plans, leading to lighthearted chaos.

Laya, making her return to Tollywood, amusingly complains that her poster hasn’t been released yet. Overwhelmed by their playful interrogation, the director asks for time to respond. The video wraps up with producers Dilraju and Shirish joining him for cake-cutting and officially announcing the July 4 theatrical release. The unique concept and humor in the video have struck a chord with fans.

Thammudu also holds special significance as Nithiin reunites with Sri Venkateswara Creations after Dil and Srinivasa Kalyanam, while Sriram Venu returns post successful ventures like MCA and Vakeel Saab. With this powerful trio collaborating, expectations are high for Thammudu to be a memorable cinematic experience.