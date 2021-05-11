Nora Fatehi's wet-hair look sets mercury soaring

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi looks like a million bucks in a new set of photos she has shared on social media on Monday. She posted the images with a cryptic caption.

Nora posted a series of pictures on Instagram in an embellished

colourful blazer and identical pants. She looks seductively into the camera flaunting a wet-hair look.

"I know my enemy prey on me, so pray for me…" Nora captioned the image, which currently has over 9,38,900 likes on the platform.

On the work front, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.



