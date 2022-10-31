November Calendar: Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Big And Small Screens Next Month…

The coming month November is no less than a blockbuster one as the most-awaited movies like Bhediya, Mili, Phone Bhoot are ready to treat the audience. Especially when we speak about the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, these digital platforms are also leaving no stone unturned in making November into a special one with their exciting and interesting new shows and intense web series.



Tollywood Movies:

1. Like Share And Subscribe

Release Date: 4th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Santosh Shoban, Faria Abdullah and Brahmaji

Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Genre: Adventure Comedy

Going with the trailer, Santosh is introduced as a travel blogger and her meets Faria in some tour and falls in love with her. They have some hilarious conversations but the twist in the tale is shown when these both are attacked by Maoists. So, we need to wait and watch to know how the lead actors escape from the hands of Maoists!

2. Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Release Date: 4th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel

Director: Rakesh Sashi

Genre: Romantic entertainer

Going with the trailer, it showcases how Sirish and Anu meet at their work place and share a close bond. But as Sirish wishes to take their relationship to the next level, Anu denies it… So, we need to wait and watch how will Sirish manage to impress the modern-valued girl Anu…

3. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

Release Date: 11th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Allari Naresh and Anandhi

Director: AR Mohan

Genre: Socio-action movie

Going with the earlier released teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village who reside near a forest stay without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how he will solve the problem of the villagers.

4. Yashoda

Release Date: 11th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma

Director: Hari-Harish

Genre: Science fiction action thriller film

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

Bollywood Movies:

1. Double XL

Release Date: 4th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi

Director: Satram Ramani

Genre: Science fiction action thriller film

The trailer starts off with Huma dreaming off attending a party with the star cricketer Shikar Dhawan but then she is scolded by her mother for waking up late. But then she is seen opening up about her dream of turning into sports presented but she faces rejection due to her size. On the other hand, Sonakshi being fashionable wants to become run a fashion travelogue but she also faces rejection with the same reason! Thereafter these two meet and share their problems and concentrate on their strengths rather than their size. So, we need to wait and watch how will they prove themselves to the world and break the barriers!

2. Phone Bhoot

Release Date: 4th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Director: Gurmeet Singh

Genre: Horror-comedy film

The trailer starts off with Siddhant and Ishaan aiming to turn into Bhoot busters and experience a few hilarious sequences. Then enters Katrina Kaif who is a ghost and she teams up with these youngsters and tries to free up all the ghosts from their problems. In between, they also earn lots of money but the problem begins when Athma Ram aka Jackie Shroff enters the scene. He tries to control Katrina Kaif but Ishaan and Siddhant try to save her. So, we need to wait and watch how they will get success in their mission.

3. Mili

Release Date: 4th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa

Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Genre: Survival thriller

Going with the trailer, first it is shown how Mili is locked in a freezer room and then the plot shifts to how she happily stays with her father. She decides to move to Canada and also works in a café. But suddenly, she gets stuck in a freezer room and tries her best to find a way to come out. She breaks the utensils, she ties herself with a tape and also pushes the items on to the door to break it. Finally, she falls unconscious and also turns chilled with the minus degree temperature! Her father and boyfriend also go to police to seek their help in finding her. So, we need to wait and watch how Mili will be found!

4. Bhediya

Release Date: 25th November, 2022

Lead Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak and Abhishek

Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Genre: Comedy-horror film

Going with the trailer, it starts off by showcasing how a wolf bites Varun and then he starts behaving abnormal in the nights. He along with his couple of friends move to jungle to have fun but this sudden development turns Varun's life up-side down. In the night times, he starts turning into a wolf and turns deadly. He also behaves the wolf and eats in the same way too. His friends seek the help of Kriti Sanon who is introduced as a doctor. But all her actions also go into vain. So, we need to wait and watch to know why the wolf bites only Varun…

Now let's check out the OTT releases of November month…

Netflix

November 1

• Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)

• Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 6)

• Man on a Ledge (2012)

• Molang (Multiple Seasons)

• Oblivion (2013)

• Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)

• Still Alice (2014)

• The Bad Guys (2022)

• The Ghost (2022)

• The Takeover (2022)

• Top Gear (Season 31)

• To Russia With Love (2022)

• Young Royals (Season 2)

• November 2

• The Final Score (Season 1)

November 3

• Blockbuster (Season 1)

• Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)

• Killer Sally (Limited Series)

• Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022)

• The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos)

November 4

• Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

• Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman (2022)

• Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

• Lookism (Season 1)

• Lusala (2019)

• Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1)

• Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

• Simon Calls (2020)

• The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

• The Fabulous (Season 1)

• The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1)

• November 5

• Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022)

• Captain Phillips (2013)

November 8

• Minions & More (Volume 2)

• Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022)

• The Claus Family 2 (2022)

• Triviaverse (2022)

November 9

• FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series)

• The Crown (Season 5)

• The Soccer Football Movie (2022)

November 10

• Falling for Christmas (2022)

• Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022)

• Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1)

• State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (Limited Series)

• Warrior Nun (Season 2)

November 11

• Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1)

• Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022)

• Don't Leave (2022)

• Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under)

• Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022)

• Monica, O My Darling (2022)

• My Father's Dragon (2022)

November 14

Teletubbies (Season 1)

November 15

• Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022)

• Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

• R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)

• Run for the Money (Season 1)

November 16

• ¡Que viva México! (2022)

• Off Track (2022)

• Running for the Truth: Alex Schwazer (Season 1)

• The Lost Lotteries (2022)

• The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)

• The Wonder (2022)

November 17

• 1899 (Season 1)

• Christmas With You (2022)

• Dead to Me (Season 3)

• I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022)

November 18

• Elite (Season 6)

• Reign Supreme (Season 1)

• Slumberland (2022)

• Somebody (Season 1)

• The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 5)

November 21

• My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Season 1)

• StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1)

• November 22

• Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022)

November 23

• Wednesday (2022)

• The Swimmers (2022)

• November 24

• First Love (Season 1)

• The Noel Diary (2022)

November 30

• Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2)

• My Name Is Vendetta (2022)

• Snack vs. Chef (Season 1)

Amazon Prime Video

Date TBA

Good Rivals (2022), Amazon Original Series

Nov. 1

• Los simuladores (2002)

• 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

• 2 Days in the Valley (1996)

• A Belle for Christmas (2014)

• A Christmas Carol (1984)

• American Gigolo (1980)

• Anita (2013)

• Arthur Christmas (2011)

• Black Rain (1989)

• Brown Sugar (2002)

• Coffy (1973)

• Conan O'Brien Can't Stop (2011)

• Contraband (2012)

• Cousins (1989)

• Domestic Disturbance (2001)

• Down To Earth (2001)

• Face/Off (1997)

• Fruitvale Station (2013)

• Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

• Heaven's Gate (1981)

• High Fidelity (2000)

• Hitman (2007)

• Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

• Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

• Jacob's Ladder (1990)

• Jumping the Broom (2011)

• Just Like Heaven (2005)

• Just Wright (2010)

• Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

• Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

• Men at Work (1990)

• Miami Blues (1990)

• Mousehunt (1997)

• Nick of Time (1995)

• Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

• Primal Fear (1996)

• Prince Avalanche (2013)

• Road to Perdition (2002)

• Salvador (1986)

• Scrooged (1988)

• Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

• Sliver (1993)

• Something Wild (1986)

• Soul Plane (2004)

• Surviving Christmas (2004)

• Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

• The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

• The Big Country (1958)

• The Doors (1991)

• The Expendables (2010)

• The Expendables 2 (2012)

• The Expendables 3 (2014)

• The Machinist (2004)

• The Madness of King George (1994)

• The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

• The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

• The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

• The Professional (1994)

• The Relic (1997)

• The Sum of All Fears (2002)

• Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

• Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

• Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

• Train (1965)

• Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

• Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

• War Horse (2011)

• Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Nov. 2

• Cujo (1983)

• En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

Nov. 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Nov. 4

• El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022), Amazon Original Series

• My Policeman (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Nov. 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022), Amazon Original Series

Nov. 10

• Autumn Beat (2022), Amazon Original Movie

• Warm Bodies (2013)

Nov. 11

• The English (2022), Amazon Original Series

• From the Top of My Lungs (2022), Amazon Original Series

• Mammals (2022), Amazon Original Series

• La Caida / Dive (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Nov. 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

Nov. 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

Nov. 18

• The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie

• Busco Novia (2021)

Nov. 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

Nov. 23

• Good Night Oppy (2022), Amazon Original Movie

• Cyrano (2022)

Nov. 27

Angry Angel (2017)

Nov. 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Everything Coming to Freevee in November:

Nov. 1

• A Perfect Getaway (2009)

• Adventureland (2009)

• After Earth (2013)

• Alex Cross (2012)

• Annihilation (2018)

• Being John Malkovich (1999)

• Blade Runner (1982)

• Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

• Broken Flowers (2005)

• Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

• Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

• Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

• Due Date (2010)

• Dune (1984)

• Fight Club (1999)

• Gridiron Gang (2006)

• Jennifer's Body (2009)

• Just Go with It (2011)

• Little Women (1994)

• Mallrats (1995)

• Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

• Money Monster (2016)

• Now You See Me (2013)

• Now You See Me 2 (2016)

• October Sky (1999)

• One Day (2011)

• Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

• Paul (2011)

• Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

• Pixi Saves Christmas (2018)

• Racing Stripes (2005)

• Rise of the Guardians (2012)

• Safe House (2012)

• Salt (2010)

• Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

• Something's Gotta Give (2003)

• Superbad (2007)

• The Land Before Time (1988)

• The Perfect Guy (2015)

• The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

• The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

• The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

• The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

• The Watcher (2000)

• There's Something About Mary (1998)

• Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

• Year One (2009)

• The Suze Orman Show Seasons 9-11 (2002)

Nov. 7

Judy Justice Season 2 (2022)

Nov. 11

Play-Doh Squished (2022)

Nov. 15

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Nov. 16

The Green Inferno (2013)

Nov. 17

Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure (2017)

Nov. 24

The Kid (2019)

Disney+ Hotstar

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 2, 2022:

• 9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3 – Episode 18

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 (New Episode)

• American Horror Story: Double Feature

• Big Sky: Deadly Trails (New Episode)

• Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

• Damages: Season 1-5

• Donna Hay Christmas

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 2

• Grown-ish: Season 5 Eps 1-9

• Little Demon: Season 1 – New Episode

• Mr. Mercedes: Season 1-3

• NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

• Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

• Reboot

• Reservation Dogs S2 (New Episode)

• See How They Run

• Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

• Star Wars: Andor – Episode 9

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 3

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 6

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 3

• The Old Man – Episode 7

• The Simpsons – Season 33

• What We Do in The Shadows – Seasons 3 & 4

• Women In Taipei – New Episode

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 3, 2022:

• Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

• The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 7

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4, 2022:

• Director by Night

• Marvel Studios Legends – "Princess Shuri"

• Marvel Studios Legends – "The Dora Milaje"

• Marvel Studios Legends – King T'challa"

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 7, 2022:

• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

• The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 22

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 8, 2022:

Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9, 2022:

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 (New Episode)

• Big Sky: Deadly Trails (New Episode)

• Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

• Good Trouble: Season 4, Episodes 10-18

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 3

• Little Demon: Season 1 – New Episode

• NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

• Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

• Reservation Dogs S2 (New Episode)

• Revenge of Others: S1 (2 Episode Premiere)

• Save our Squad with David Beckham

• Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

• Star Wars: Andor – Episode 10

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 7

• The Montaners

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 4

• The Next Thing You Eat: Season 1

• The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) S1 Premiere (All Episodes Available)

• Women In Taipei – New Episode

• Zootopia+ – All 6 Shorts

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 10, 2022:

The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 8

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 11, 2022:

• Fire of Love

• Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

• The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart

• Two Men at War

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 14, 2022:

• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

• The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 23

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 15, 2022:

Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 16, 2022:

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 (New Episode)

• Ben Gri S1

• Big Sky: Deadly Trails (New Episode)

• Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 4

• Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

• Little Demon: Season 1 – New Episode – Finale

• Me & Mickey (Shorts): Season 1

• NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

• Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

• Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)

• Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

• Star Wars: Andor – Episode 11

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• Tell Me Lies

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 8

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 5

• The Santa Clauses – Episodes 1 & 2

• Women In Taipei – New Episode

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 17, 2022:

• Fleishman Is in Trouble – 2 Episode Premiere

• The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 9

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 18, 2022:

• Best In Snow

• Byron Bowers: Spiritual

• Disenchanted

• Fleishman Is in Trouble – 2 Episode Premiere

• Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

• Shortsgiving

• The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 20, 2022:

Elton John Live – Farewell from The Dodger Stadium

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 21, 2022:

• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

• The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 24 – Finale

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 22, 2022:

Welcome To Chippendales – 2 Episode Premiere

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 23, 2022:

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 (New Episode)

• Ally McBeal

• Big Bet S1

• Big Sky: Deadly Trails (New Episode)

• Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

• Daddies On Request

• Future Man (Seasons 1 – 3)

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 5

• Limbo (S1 Premiere)

• Marvel Studios Legends 'Drax' and 'Mantis'

• NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

• Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

• Revenge of Others S1 (New Episode)

• Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

• Star Wars: Andor – Episode 12

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Come Up: Season 1

• The D'Amelio Show: Season 2

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 9

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 6

• The Santa Clauses – Episode 3

• Women In Taipei – New Episode

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 24, 2022:

• Fleishman Is in Trouble – New Episode

• The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 10

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 25, 2022:

• Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute: Season 1

• Bleach: Seasons 1 – 16

• Rescue Me (Seasons 1 – 6)

• The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

• The Hip Hop Nutcracker

• Wild Crime: Season 2

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 28, 2022:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 29, 2022:

Welcome To Chippendales – Episode 3

What's New Coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 30, 2022:

• Abbott Elementary – Season 2 (New Episode)

• Big Sky: Deadly Trails (New Episode)

• Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

• El Club De Los Graves

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 6

• NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

• Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

• Revenge of Others S1 (New Episode)

• Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

• Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

• The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 10

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 7

• The Patient

• The Santa Clauses – Episode 4

• Willow – Episode 1

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies in both OTT and theatres…