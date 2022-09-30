October Birthday Calendar: Soha Ali Khan, Rekha And A Few Other Ace Actors Are All Set To Turn A Year Older This Month

October is all set to be a complete blockbuster festive season as it is filled with interesting films. Right from Chiranjeevi's Godfather one to Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost', a bunch of most-awaited are awaiting in the kitty for this festive season. Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on both the big screens and small screens in this festive season. Well, October is also a special month as iconic actors like Soha Ali Khan, Sayani Gupta, Rekha and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in October, 2022…

October 3

Sathyaraj

October 7

• Sharad Kelkar

• Abhijeet Sawant

October 8

• Gauri Khan

• Lakshmi Mancu

• Director Maruti

October 9

• Sayani Gupta

• Director VV Vinayak

• Director SS Rajamouli

October 10

• Rekha

• Rakul Preet Singh

October 11

• Amitabh Bachchan

• Ronit Roy

• Karan Kundra

October 13

• Pooja Hegde

October 14

Ayushmann Khurrana

October 15

Sai Dharam Tej

October 16

• Hema Malini

October 19

• Sunny Deol

October 20

• Nargis Fakri

October 21

• Helen

October 22

Parineeti Chopra

October 23

• Prabhas

October 25

• Soni Razdan

October 26

• Raveena Tandon

October 28

• Aditi Rao Hydari

October 30

• Ananya Pandey

October 29

Raghava Lawrence

Naga Babu

Kriti Kharbanda

October 31

Arjun Bijlani

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too! Don't forget to wish them with special messages…