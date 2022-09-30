October Birthday Calendar: Soha Ali Khan, Rekha And A Few Other Ace Actors Are All Set To Turn A Year Older This Month
Stars like Soha Ali Khan, Rekha and Sayani Gupta are all set to celebrate their birthdays in October!
October is all set to be a complete blockbuster festive season as it is filled with interesting films. Right from Chiranjeevi's Godfather one to Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost', a bunch of most-awaited are awaiting in the kitty for this festive season. Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on both the big screens and small screens in this festive season. Well, October is also a special month as iconic actors like Soha Ali Khan, Sayani Gupta, Rekha and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in October, 2022…
October 3
Sathyaraj
October 7
• Sharad Kelkar
• Abhijeet Sawant
October 8
• Gauri Khan
• Lakshmi Mancu
• Director Maruti
October 9
• Sayani Gupta
• Director VV Vinayak
• Director SS Rajamouli
October 10
• Rekha
• Rakul Preet Singh
October 11
• Amitabh Bachchan
• Ronit Roy
• Karan Kundra
October 13
• Pooja Hegde
October 14
Ayushmann Khurrana
October 15
Sai Dharam Tej
October 16
• Hema Malini
October 19
• Sunny Deol
October 20
• Nargis Fakri
October 21
• Helen
October 22
Parineeti Chopra
October 23
• Prabhas
October 25
• Soni Razdan
October 26
• Raveena Tandon
October 28
• Aditi Rao Hydari
October 30
• Ananya Pandey
October 29
Raghava Lawrence
Naga Babu
Kriti Kharbanda
October 31
Arjun Bijlani
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too! Don't forget to wish them with special messages…