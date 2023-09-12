Official: Rajinikanth to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj; more details inside

After the tremendous success of his recent film “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, fans of Superstar Rajinikanth are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of his next project. Finally, the day has come and an official confirmation has been made about his upcoming film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, currently busy with the post-production of “Leo,” starring Vijay Thalapathyis all set to direct Rajinikanth’s next film. The news has been in film circles that Rajinikanth will be joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next, there was no clarity regarding the news. Now, Sun Pictures has officially revealed this news with the release of a poster.





Tentatively titled “Thalaivar 171,” the film will feature music composed by the renowned music director Anirudh Ravichander. AnbAriv will take care of the action choreography. The pre-production work will be started very soon, once Lokesh is free with “Leo.” Fans are very eager to seen how will Lokesh portray their idol in the film. More details about the film will be revealed soon.







