‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ garners OTT success after positive theatrical run

The gripping crime thriller Oka Pathakam Prakaram, featuring Sai Ram Shankar in a powerful comeback role, has been receiving widespread appreciation following its digital release. Directed by Vinod Vijayan and jointly produced by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and Garlapati Ramesh under Vinod Vijayan Films and Vihari Cinema House Pvt. Ltd., the film hit theatres on February 7 and began streaming on Sun NXT from June 27.

The film’s unique promotional campaign made headlines, with the makers announcing a ₹10,000 reward for viewers who could accurately guess the villain’s identity post-interval. The strategy was a hit among moviegoers, with 50 winners—one from each of 50 selected theatres—receiving a share of ₹5 lakh in prize money. The special screening for the media and real-time reward handouts further boosted engagement and enthusiasm around the film.

Sai Ram Shankar’s performance as public prosecutor Siddharth Neelakanta has drawn particular praise. The story revolves around a gripping murder investigation in Visakhapatnam, where Siddharth becomes a prime suspect. The film’s suspenseful narrative keeps audiences guessing: Is Siddharth truly behind the murders, or is a more sinister force at play?

Following its OTT debut, Oka Pathakam Prakaram has garnered record-breaking viewership on Sun NXT, with audiences hailing it as a compelling thriller and a significant milestone in Sai Ram Shankar’s acting career.

Producers Garlapati Ramesh and Vinod Vijayan expressed gratitude for the support: “This proves that audiences always support well-made films. We're grateful for the overwhelming response both in theatres and now on OTT. Special thanks to Sun NXT Content Head Mr. Shashi Kiran Narayan for facilitating a smooth digital release, and heartfelt appreciation to our hero Sai Ram Shankar and the entire team for their dedication.”

With its layered narrative and gripping performances, Oka Pathakam Prakaram continues to impress, cementing its place as one of 2024’s surprise hits in Telugu cinema.