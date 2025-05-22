Om Raut Announces Dhanush Starrer Biopic on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Titled 'Kalam'

Om Raut, the director of Adipurush, has announced his next movie, which will be a biopic on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India and Bharat Ratna. This announcement comes two years after making Adipurush, which starred Prabhas.

The movie is titled Kalam, with the tagline "Missile Man of India." The first poster was released at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, showing actor Dhanush in the role of Dr. Kalam. The poster features a missile taking off in the background, which looks impressive.

Dhanush shared how lucky and humble he feels to play the role of such an inspiring leader, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Om Raut, who directed Tanhaji and Adipurush, is now working on his third film. Many people online have said that he is doing something big by making a biopic about the famous Missile Man.

The movie is being produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Anil Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishnan Kumar.







