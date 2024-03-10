‘Operation Valentine’ in OTT: This is when this Varun Tej -starrer is making digital debut

Mega Prince Varun Tej's recent release, "Operation Valentine," directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and featuring Manushi Chhillar as the female lead, faced a lukewarm response at the box office. However, the film is now gearing up for its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, with speculations pointing towards a potential release date of March 29, 2024, awaiting an official confirmation.

Despite a star-studded cast, including Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Paresh Pahuja, ShatafFigar, Sampath, and Ali Reza, "Operation Valentine" struggled to captivate the audience during its theatrical run. To compensate, the production team had previously announced plans for the movie to premiere on the popular streaming platform after a four-week stint in theaters.



The film, a collaborative effort by Sony Pictures International and Sandeep Mudda, is complemented by the musical brilliance of Mickey J Meyer. As fans eagerly await the digital release, "Operation Valentine" is anticipated to find a new audience on Amazon Prime Video, bringing the action-packed drama directly to viewers' screens. Stay tuned for an official announcement regarding the film's digital premiere.







