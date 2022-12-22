Oscars 2023: RRR And 'Chhello Show (Last Film Show)' Get Shortlisted In 95th Academy Awards Nominations…

We have already witnessed Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR making its place in the nominations of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023 and today, once again it made noise by getting shortlisted in the most-awaited Oscars 2023 nominations. The movie is added to the 'Original Song' category and even India's official entry 'Chhello Show (Last Film Show)' also makes its place in the 'International Feature Film' category.



RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and had an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. It is a fictional story of Independance movement!

The officials of the Academy Awards announced the nominations list for 10 categories that included documentary and international features, documentary short subject, original score, etc.

Well, the nomination voting for the Oscars will be held from 12th January to 17th January, 2023 and the main event will take place on 12th March, 2023 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Presenting the 95th Oscars shortlists in 10 award categories. #Oscars95 Which films will you be adding to your watchlist over the holidays? https://t.co/giEETg6zfh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 21, 2022

Through this Twitter post, the officials shared the list of nominations in total 10 categories…

Here is the complete list… Take a look!

Documentary Feature Film

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• Bad Axe

• Children of the Mist

• Descendant

• Fire of Love

• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

• Hidden Letters

• A House Made of Splinters

• The Janes

• Last Flight Home

• Moonage Daydream

• Navalny

• Retrograde

• The Territory

Documentary Short Film

• American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

• Anastasia

• Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

• As Far as They Can Run

• The Elephant Whisperers

• The Flagmakers

• Happiness Is £4 Million

• Haulout

• Holding Moses

• How Do You Measure a Year?

• The Martha Mitchell Effect

• Nuisance Bear

• Shut Up and Paint

• Stranger at the Gate

• 38 at the Garden

International Feature Film

• Argentina, Argentina, 1985

• Austria, Corsage

• Belgium, Close

• Cambodia, Return to Seoul

• Denmark, Holy Spider

• France, Saint Omer

• Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

• India, Last Film Show

• Ireland, The Quiet Girl

• Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

• Morocco, The Blue Caftan

• Pakistan, Joyland

• Poland, EO

• South Korea, Decision to Leave

• Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Makeup and Hairstyling

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Blonde

• Crimes of the Future

• Elvis

• Emancipation

• The Whale

Music (Original Score)

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Devotion

• Don't Worry Darling

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Nope

• She Said

• The Woman King

• Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

• "Time" from Amsterdam

• "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

• "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

• "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• "Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto

• "Naatu Naatu" from RRR

• "My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

• "Good Afternoon" from Spirited

• "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

• "Stand Up" from Till

• "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

• "Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

• "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

• "New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

Animated Short Film

• Black Slide

• The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

• The Debutante

• The Flying Sailor

• The Garbage Man

• Ice Merchants

• It's Nice in Here

• More than I Want to Remember

• My Year of Dicks

• New Moon

• An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

• Passenger

• Save Ralph

• Sierra

• Steakhouse

Live Action Short Film

• All in Favor

• Almost Home

• An Irish Goodbye

• Ivalu

• Le Pupille

• The Lone Wolf

• Nakam

• Night Ride

• Plastic Killer

• The Red Suitcase

• The Right Words

• Sideral

• The Treatment

• Tula

• Warsha

Sound

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Moonage Daydream

• Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

• Jurassic World Dominion

• Nope

• Thirteen Lives

• Top Gun: Maverick

Hope both these movies bag the prestigious Oscars 2023 award…