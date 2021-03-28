OTT is the best thing happened for trained actors: Bhanu Uday Goswami

Bhanu Uday Goswami who is currently seen in Hotstar series Rudrakaal essaying a lead role as D.C.P Ranjan Chittoda which is streaming from 7th March and previously seen in Netlfix series such as Ludo, Unfreedom, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and film Manto.

On sharing his views on OTT boom says, "This OTT boom is the best thing that could have happened for us especially trained actors. Because on this platform you can genuinely experiment and they are appreciated and accepted as well. Off course, there's a pressure of the part you're playing to be successful but the best thing about the OTT is its success is tied in with the quality of the part. And that's what an actor wants as you don't want to be driven by the market forces you just whatever you are doing to be accepted on its merits. This is the best time to become an actor as there's such great work happening. It's an absolute boon and I hope it stays. We can just use this platform to create great quality content."

On talking about his dream role Rudrakaal actor states, "Say for example if you are a musician you would want to play like different great musician similarly if you are an actor you would want to try playing King Lear, Macbeth, Hamlet, Tughlaq and all these great roles in plays. So right now I have a lot of hunger to work on camera. After I think once that hunger is satiated a bit, I would want to try these great parts of the plays and try to give your interpretation of how these great parts could be played. So yes I would love to play all this great roles."

Goswami feels fortunate on being a part of different genres on which he says, "I have had the great fortune of having worked in all genres and I like all genres because every genres present a very unique challenge. With every genre there's unique challenge offered to you. So I'm excited by the challenge that every genre presents. So I don't have any favorite as such but I like to shift genres and not repeat."

On talking about the list of directors he says,"I would like to work with Sujoy Ghosh, Diya Ghosh. I would love to work with Anurag Basu again. I would love to work with Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Imtiaz Ali sir, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, so all these filmmakers I would love to collaborate with."

Rudrakaal is directed by Santosh Shetty and stars actors including Bhanu Uday, Shruti Marathe, Flora Saini, Dipannita Sharma, Rajit Kapur among others.