Paresh Rawal makes a comeback in Hera Pheri 3, expressing his strong bond with co-star Akshay Kumar

Actor Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3, which was released just over a month after having announced his departure of the movie. In an interview on an interview recently, the well-known actor claimed that things are resolved with the team of the Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 and he's joined his "friends of many years' Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the Priyadarshan film.

Rawal, who played the infamous Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte character in the comedy franchise, stated to Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, " Nahi controversy kuch hai nahi(No There isn't any controversy). I believe that if people love something for so long, you need to be vigilant."

He stated that he wanted everyone who was involved with the Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 controversy work. "It is our obligation to the public. The audience has shown you so much praise. Don't take it as a given. Mehnat karke unko Do(Work hard and then give them the opportunity to see). Therefore, I believed the sab-saath-my Aaye mehnat karein. Kuch is nahin (Everyone must unite, be a team and work hard). All is resolved now," he explained.

When asked about his thoughts on the trio's decision to come back to run the adored team, Rawal talked about his dream of everyone doing better.

" Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (The film was released earlier too) It's just that we needed to tweak our own style (laughs). All of them are brilliant regardless of whether they are Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They've been buddies for several, many, several times," he said.

After Rawal's abrupt departure of the movie, Akshay Kumar's production house had filed a Rs 25-crore lawsuit against him, alleging that his actions led to financial loss and disrupted the film's production schedule.