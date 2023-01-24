Pathaan Breaks Records: Set to Release in Over 100 Countries, Making it the Widest Release for any Indian Film

Pathaan, an upcoming film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is set to release in over 100 countries, breaking records as the widest release for any Indian film globally. The film is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and has generated a lot of hype and anticipation among audiences. Nelson D'Souza, Vice President of International Distribution, states that the demand for Pathaan is unparalleled internationally, and Shah Rukh Khan is a huge superstar.

The film is expected to bring cheer to the theatrical distribution business post-pandemic. This is also the fourth film in YRF's spy universe, and it is expected to be a box office success. The pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who have previously starred in successful films together, is also contributing to the buzz around the film.