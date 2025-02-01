‘Pattudala’ trailer creates buzz; set for Feb 6 release

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Pattudala is all set for a grand theatrical release on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, the movie, which is titled Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil, has generated immense excitement among fans.

The film has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). With all pre-release formalities completed, anticipation is at an all-time high.

The recently released trailer has taken the internet by storm, showcasing Ajith Kumar in an intense, action-packed role, with stunning visuals and breathtaking stunts. The trailer has given fans a glimpse of the thrilling cinematic experience that awaits.

Alongside Ajith, Pattudala stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with Action King Arjun playing a pivotal role. The supporting cast includes Regina Cassandra, Arav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh.

Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Om Prakash handling cinematography and NB Srikanth overseeing editing. The movie's satellite rights have been acquired by Sun TV, while Netflix will stream it on OTT. Sony Music holds the music rights.