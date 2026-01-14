Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, PMF begin talks for new collaborations

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, continues to strengthen his creative footprint through his production banner, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (PKCW). Established with the vision of nurturing talent and backing meaningful cinema, PKCW has now taken a significant step forward by joining hands with leading production house People Media Factory.

The two banners, known for their strong content-driven approach, are in discussions to collaborate on upcoming film projects. While initial story-level talks had already taken place earlier, the dialogue gained fresh momentum recently when Pawan Kalyan met People Media Factory producer TG Vishwa Prasad on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, symbolising new beginnings.

Confirming the meeting, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the discussions were aimed at taking forward earlier conversations on potential projects. The post highlighted the positive spirit of collaboration and the intent to develop impactful cinema together.

Responding to the tweet, TG Vishwa Prasad expressed his gratitude and excitement over the meeting. He stated that it was an honour to discuss stories with Pawan Kalyan and added that People Media Factory looks forward to collaborating with PKCW to bring strong, meaningful, and audience-driven content to the big screen.

The development has generated considerable buzz among Pawan Kalyan fans and industry insiders alike. Many believe that a collaboration between Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and People Media Factory could result in powerful storytelling backed by solid production values.

As anticipation builds, audiences and trade circles are keenly watching this space, hopeful that the coming days will see these two prominent banners officially announce projects that blend creativity, purpose, and mass appeal.