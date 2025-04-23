Pawan Kalyan Discusses Film Plans with Producers After Family Emergency, Health Break

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with Andhra Pradesh politics. He is taking rest due to back pain. Recently, his son, Mark Shankar, escaped a fire accident in Singapore, so he is trying to spend some time with him.

His films are getting postponed, as he still has portions left to shoot. The producers are eagerly waiting to know when he will complete those films. He had a meeting with the producers of his films yesterday.

It seems that Pawan Kalyan has promised the producers that he will complete the shoots as soon as possible. His priority is to finish the shooting of Harihara Veeramallu and release it in May. Since the film began before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to be completed after several delays.

Along with that, he also has to finish the film OG. In addition, he has to complete Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Reportedly, he told the producers that he would be available for shooting from July.

He has recently met with producers A.M. Ratnam, Mythri Movie Makers, and DVV Danayya. During the meeting, Pawan Kalyan reportedly clarified that Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be his last film.