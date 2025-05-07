Pawan Kalyan wraps ‘HHVM’ shoot; massive trailer & songs set to drop soon

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu film icon Pawan Kalyan has officially wrapped up shooting for his long-awaited historical action drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the period film is set for a grand theatrical release on May 9.

The news was confirmed by the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which announced, “Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu finishes shooting for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. The shoot wraps with a bang, and what’s coming next will set screens on fire! A massive trailer and blockbuster songs are on the way!”

Earlier this week, Jyothi Krishna hinted at the wrap, sharing that Pawan Kalyan would be joining the final two days of shoot. In his post, he promised an “EXPLOSIVE trailer and ELECTRIFYING songs” that would soon follow, building anticipation for what’s being dubbed a cinematic spectacle.

Set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb, the film explores India’s socio-economic and political complexities during a time of colonial exploitation by European powers like the Dutch and Portuguese. Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production, this epic promises rich storytelling, period grandeur, and emotionally driven drama.

A major highlight is the song ‘Maata Vinali’ / ‘Kekkanum Guruve’, which has already captured fans’ hearts. Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice to the Telugu version, while advanced AI technology was used to recreate his vocal essence in other languages, ensuring a pan-Indian appeal. With music by M.M. Keeravaani, the film’s soundtrack is being compared to the golden era of MGR’s philosophical hits.

The star-studded cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil, with Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. handling cinematography and Thota Tharani on production design.

With the shoot completed, all eyes are now on the trailer and music launch, which are expected to set the tone for what could be one of the most ambitious period films in recent Telugu cinema.