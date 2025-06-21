Live
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘HHVM’ locks July 24, 2025 as new release date
The much-anticipated historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in a fierce new avatar, is officially set to hit theatres on July 24, 2025. Touted as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious period dramas, the film features the power star portraying a rebellious warrior, Veera Mallu, who dares to challenge the Mughal Empire.
Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, with creative input from renowned filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is in its final post-production stages. The team is reportedly sparing no effort to ensure cinematic brilliance on every front.
The music, composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani, has already stirred buzz with four released tracks, all of which received a strong response from fans and music lovers alike. Keeravani’s score is expected to add emotional depth and grandeur to the film’s sweeping narrative.
The film also stars Bobby Deol in a pivotal role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, and features an ensemble cast. Visuals are being handled by cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar V.S., with editing by K.L. Praveen.
Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production and presented by A.M. Rathnam, the production house is now preparing to unveil the theatrical trailer, which promises to leave a strong impact and heighten anticipation for the film.
With its release date now locked, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for a grand cinematic journey that blends rebellion, valor, and spectacle on the big screen.