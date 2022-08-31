Pawan Kalyan's New Poster Is Out From Hari Hara Veera Mallu On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Power star Pawan Kalyan is part of ace filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is the 27th movie of this ace actor and deals with a periodic plot. On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi today, the makers dropped a small glimpse of the lead actor and promised to drop a special video on 2nd September…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "A grand, fiery #PowerGlance of #HariHaraVeeraMallu is coming on the special day, 2nd Sept at 05:45pm Get ready for a Massive Blitz @PawanKalyan @DirKrish @AgerwalNidhhi @mmkeeravaani @AMRathnamOfl @ADayakarRao2 @gnanashekarvs @saimadhav_burra @cinemainmygenes @benlock".

The pic showcases a small glimpse of Pawan Kalyan revealing only a part of his face. The power glance special video will be out on 2nd September, 2022 @ 5:45 PM".

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. Even her first look poster is dropped a couple of months back on the occasion of her birthday. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Speaking about the movie, filmmaker said, ""I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."

For 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' rock star Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to take care of the music department while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.