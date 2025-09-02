‘Peddhi’ first single coming soon

Global star Ram Charan is the lead in the Pan-India spectacular ‘Peddhi’. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, this prestigious project is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The title glimpse, first look, and Ram Charan's makeover have already taken expectations to the peak among fans and movie lovers. Currently, the shooting of this film is progressing at a fast pace.

The makers have now given an exciting update. They announced that the much-awaited first single of ‘Peddhi’ will be released soon. Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and AR Rahman shared a photo from the studio, which has now gone viral on social media.

Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has composed a blockbuster album for ‘Peddhi’, with songs that promise to be remembered forever by audiences and fans.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar takes on a powerful role. Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma will also be seen in key roles.

The cinematography is handled by Ratnavelu, and the editing is by National Award winner Naveen Nooli.

‘Peddhi’ is set for a grand Pan-India release on March 27, 2026.