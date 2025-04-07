‘Peddi’ surpasses ‘Toxic’ glimpse in 24-hour viewership

Global Star Ram Charan’s upcoming film PEDDI has created a seismic wave across the internet, rewriting records with its electrifying First Shot glimpse. Garnering over 36.5 million views within 24 hours, the teaser has officially surpassed the previously held milestone set by TOXIC’s glimpse (36 million views), and that too solely from Telugu viewership—marking a phenomenal feat in regional cinema.

What sets this record apart is the sheer organic buzz around it. The glimpse has not only topped the view charts but also reaffirmed Ram Charan’s position as one of the most dynamic and versatile actors in Indian cinema. Fans and cinephiles from across the country were left in awe by Charan’s striking transformation into PEDDI—a rugged, intense, and courageous character that reflects both mass appeal and emotional depth.

Directed by BuchiBabu Sana, the film appears to be a perfect blend of raw storytelling and high-octane visuals. BuchiBabu has been lauded for tapping into a different side of Charan and crafting a character that resonates powerfully with audiences. Each frame of the First Shot is rich in grandeur and emotion, making it a visual treat.

Backing this visual spectacle is producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, whose commitment to production quality is clearly evident. With such scale and detail, PEDDI promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Adding more excitement, the Hindi trailer of PEDDI dropped today, featuring Ram Charan dubbing for himself in Hindi for the first time. His flawless voice modulation and delivery bring authenticity and gravitas to the character, widening the film’s appeal among North Indian audiences.

With record-breaking numbers, stellar production, and a passionate performance, PEDDI is poised to become one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.