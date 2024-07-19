‘Peka Medalu’ review: A new tale of dreams and struggles

Rating: 2.75/5

'Peka Medalu,' starring Vinod Kishan and Anusha Krishna, marks Vinod Kishan's debut as a hero in the Telugu film industry. With the promotional content released, the film has generated significant anticipation. As the film released in theatres, let’s explore how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story centers on Lakshman (Vinod Kishan), an engineering graduate living in a small neighborhood in Hyderabad. Unlike most, Lakshman has no interest in pursuing a conventional job. Instead, he dreams of making quick money through real estate, building castles in the air. His wife, Varalakshmi (Anusha Krishna), supports the family by making and selling snacks, also working in other households. She aspires to start her own curry point, needing Rs. 50,000 for the venture. Lakshman borrows this amount from a friend but spends it on personal needs.

Lakshman becomes entangled with an NRI woman married to another man, under the guise of a real estate business partnership. This affair introduces significant changes in his life. The narrative unfolds to reveal whether Lakshman’s lofty dreams materialize or crumble like a house of cards.

Performances

Vinod Kishan, known for his roles in 'Na Peru Shiva,' 'Andhaghaaram,' and 'Gangs of Godavari,' impresses with his portrayal of Lakshman. His performance captures the essence of a man torn between ambition and reality. Anusha Krishna, playing Varalakshmi, embodies the struggles and resilience of a middle-class housewife. The supporting cast delivers commendable performances that add depth to the story.

Technicalities

The filmmakers have successfully aroused interest with the title 'Peka Medalu,' suggesting the fragility of ungrounded dreams. The director effectively portrays the lives of the poor in Hyderabad’s slums, capturing the essence of their daily struggles and relationships. The cinematography and background score complement the narrative, although the editing could have been sharper. Producer Rakesh Varre ensures high production values, reflecting his commitment to quality storytelling.

Analysis

'Peka Medalu' underscores the importance of hard work and the futility of shortcuts to success. It also highlights women empowerment, showcasing the strength and resilience of women in adverse circumstances. The film draws parallels to similar narratives like 'Ammo Okato Tareekhu,' 'Sarada Saradaga,' and 'Sreeramachandralu,' yet stands out with its unique storyline involving the NRI woman and her husband's reaction to her affair with Lakshman.

The film’s message is clear: those who build dreams without a solid foundation often find themselves stuck in the same place. Lazy individuals may find this film to be an eye-opener, as it emphasizes the value of perseverance and effort. On a whole, 'Peka Medalu' is a commendable effort in portraying real-life struggles and the importance of perseverance. With strong performances, especially by Vinod Kishan and Anusha Krishna, and solid technical work, the film delivers a heartfelt narrative that resonates with audiences. It is a must-watch for those seeking a blend of humor, emotion, and life lessons.