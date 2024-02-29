Live
- Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea against notification imposing restrictions on women for change of surname
- Telangana Food Lab Confirms Contaminated Chocolate
- 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Kanika Dhillon unmasks the real Dinesh Pandit
- New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody's Analytics
- IndiaTech partners T9L to launch early-stage incubation programme for startups
- K’taka CM accepts controversial caste census report ahead of Lok Sabha elections
- Cabinet approves Rs 150 crore to set up global big cat alliance
- X App Audio and Video Calling Functionality Explained
- 12-member panel to supervise inventory of Ratna Bhandar
- Demystifying debt funds: A guide to secure investments
Just In
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Kanika Dhillon unmasks the real Dinesh Pandit
Writer Kanika Dhillon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', has shared a funny anecdote about the writer, Dinesh Pandit.
Mumbai: Writer Kanika Dhillon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', has shared a funny anecdote about the writer, Dinesh Pandit.
The teaser of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' was unveiled on Thursday at the 'Next of Netflix' event in Mumbai.
Talking to the media, Kanika said that people often wonder about the identity of the fictional writer Dinesh Pandit, created by her.
Dinesh Pandit is a writer, whose pulpy novels are read by Taapsee Pannu's character of Rani Kashyap in 'Haseen Dilruba'.
Dhillon told the media, "My husband used to tell guests 'ki apko agar Dinesh Pandit se milna hai, toh Kanika se hi mil lijiye. Ye hi Pandit ji hain'. He used to joke with me, 'tum moustache laga lo'."
She also shared the reason behind penning the sequel to the 2021 streaming film.
Dhillon said, "I started work on the sequel because I fell in love with the characters while I was writing the first part. 'Picture khatam ho gayi par characters se rishta nahi cchoota'. I wanted to return to this world. Hence, I wrote the sequel."
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is set to stream on Netflix.