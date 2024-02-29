'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Kanika Dhillon unmasks the real Dinesh Pandit

Mumbai: Writer Kanika Dhillon, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', has shared a funny anecdote about the writer, Dinesh Pandit.

The teaser of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' was unveiled on Thursday at the 'Next of Netflix' event in Mumbai.

Talking to the media, Kanika said that people often wonder about the identity of the fictional writer Dinesh Pandit, created by her.

Dinesh Pandit is a writer, whose pulpy novels are read by Taapsee Pannu's character of Rani Kashyap in 'Haseen Dilruba'.

Dhillon told the media, "My husband used to tell guests 'ki apko agar Dinesh Pandit se milna hai, toh Kanika se hi mil lijiye. Ye hi Pandit ji hain'. He used to joke with me, 'tum moustache laga lo'."

She also shared the reason behind penning the sequel to the 2021 streaming film.

Dhillon said, "I started work on the sequel because I fell in love with the characters while I was writing the first part. 'Picture khatam ho gayi par characters se rishta nahi cchoota'. I wanted to return to this world. Hence, I wrote the sequel."

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is set to stream on Netflix.