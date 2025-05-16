Pokémon and Hip Hop collide on Amazon MX Player as Malaika Arora joins the beat in Realme Hip Hop India

Amazon MX Player’s Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 is on a roll, amassing over 20.1 million viewers in just five weeks. Now, the popular dance reality show takes a bold new leap with an imaginative collaboration between Pokémon and Amazon MX Player—bringing one of the world’s most iconic franchises onto India’s only hip-hop dance stage.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, the electrifying world of Pokémon meets the rhythmic energy of hip hop. The collaboration kicked off with a dynamic dance segment featuring none other than Pikachu, lighting up the stage and the crowd alike. This energetic crossover didn’t stop there—Amazon MX Player unveiled a creative video alongside Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, featuring judge Malaika Arora in a digital dance battle inspired by the thrill of opening Pokémon card packs. Each move, powered by signature Pokémon abilities, blends discovery with dance in a visually rich spectacle.

Aruna Daryanani, Director at Amazon MX Player, shared, “This unique tie-up with Pokémon reflects our mission to create bold, innovative experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. By uniting Pokémon’s nostalgic appeal with the pulse of Realme Hip Hop India S2, we’ve crafted a cultural crossover that stands out. Our aim is always to deliver immersive, memorable entertainment and meaningful brand collaborations.”

Judge Malaika Arora, new to the judging panel this season, expressed her excitement: “There’s an undeniable charm to Pokémon—the action, the magic, the sense of adventure. Pair that with the expressive world of hip hop and you get pure magic. This concept was fresh and exciting to shoot. It celebrates creativity, movement, and imagination in a way that speaks to kids and dance lovers alike.”

The Pokémon Company’s Corporate Officer, Susumu Fukunaga, added, “Our goal with this partnership was to spark joy and creativity—values that Pokémon has championed for decades. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player on Realme Hip Hop India allowed us to present Pokémon’s spirit through the language of dance, reaching a new generation of fans.”

Judged by dance icons Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora, Realme Hip Hop India S2 continues to spotlight India’s most talented street dancers. From record-breaking performances to viral sensations, the show is becoming a true pop culture phenomenon. Each new episode dives deeper into the country’s evolving hip-hop scene, and premieres every Thursday exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

Watch Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 only on Amazon MX Player—available via the MX Player app, Amazon app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.