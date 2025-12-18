‘Police Complaint’ teaser gets a grand launch

The Telugu and Kannada teaser of the upcoming action thriller Police Complaint was unveiled in a grand event held at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, creating strong buzz around the film. Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramidha Shree Films banner, the project is written and directed by Sanjeev Megoti, who promises a gripping cinematic experience.

Billed as a horror thriller blended with commercial entertainment, Police Complaint stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a powerful and completely new avatar. Naveen Chandra plays a strong, impactful role that showcases classic heroism. The film also features an impressive ensemble of 52 senior artists, adding depth and scale to the narrative.

Addressing the media, director Sanjeev Megoti described the film as a hide-and-seek drama revolving around love and revenge, and the battle between good and evil. He said the story has been designed as a full-fledged entertainer rather than a conventional horror film. Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi appears in a special role, while Krishna Sai and Baby Tanasvi will be seen in unique characters. Megoti also highlighted Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s dedication, noting that the entire shoot was completed in just 45 days largely due to her commitment. The film is being made in four languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said she immediately agreed to the project after hearing the subject. She revealed that apart from action, she has also performed full-fledged comedy in the film and expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy it.

The cast also includes Aditya Om, Ravi Shankar, Prithvi, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri, Sarath Lohithaswa, Gemini Suresh and Dil Ramesh. Cinematography by S.N. Harish and action choreography by Dragon Prakash and Ravi Teja are expected to be major highlights. Several guests at the event praised Sanjeev Megoti’s passion and distinctive directorial style, wishing the team success.