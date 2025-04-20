‘Poyiraa Mama’ strikes with thunderous impact, ignites buzz for ‘Kuberaa’

The cinematic universe just got a jolt of energy with the release of “Poyiraa Mama,” the explosive first single from Kuberaa, a pan-Indian film that promises to be nothing short of a spectacle. Featuring a powerhouse team of three National Award winners—Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)—the song arrives like a storm, electrifying screens and playlists alike.

Rockstar DSP delivers a high-voltage composition, pulsating with relentless beats and infectious energy. From the first note, the track grips listeners, keeping the tempo soaring throughout. Adding to its fervor, Dhanush lends his voice with an intense, magnetic rendition that heightens the song’s raw appeal.

Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla pens lines that resonate with the masses, blending rhythmic flair with relatable sentiments. Meanwhile, choreographer Sekhar VJ amps up the visual tempo, designing energetic moves that Dhanush executes with uninhibited enthusiasm, making his performance both spirited and captivating.

The synergy between the lyrics, vocals, visuals, and choreography turns “Poyiraa Mama” into more than just a song—it’s an experience. The overwhelming response to the single has heightened the anticipation for Kuberaa, setting the stage for what promises to be a cinematic storm.

Directed by the visionary Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the film is set for a grand release on June 20 in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.