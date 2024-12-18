Prabhas Apologises to Fans for Missing Kalki 2898 AD Event

The movie Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Japan on January 3, 2025. Many people are excited about it. Prabhas, one of the main actors, shared a video for his fans.

In the video, he said sorry for not being able to attend the event. He explained that he is recovering from a small leg injury.

The injury happened while he was filming another movie. Prabhas told his fans he is feeling better. He is looking forward to meeting them soon.

In the video, Prabhas spoke in Japanese. He asked his Japanese fans to enjoy watching Kalki.

His message made the video feel more special. Fans around the world felt more connected to him.