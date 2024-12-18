Live
- RG Kar tragedy trial: Recording of statements by 50 witnesses completed
- New expressway links Lhasa with birthplace of Tibetan civilization
- 13 Dead as Ferry Capsizes Near Gateway of India; Over 100 Rescued
- PM Modi to Visit Kuwait for Two Days from December 21, First Indian PM Visit in 43 Years
- Realme 14x with Rainwater Smart Touch Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs 14,999
- Lanka T10 Super League: Jaffna Titans beat Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Qualifier 1, reach final
- Elon Musk Rejects Claims of Starlink Usage in Manipur Amid Growing Scrutiny Over SpaceX Compliance
- Bail Granted to Accused in Lagacharla Case by Nampally Special Court
- Indonesia to launch B40 biodiesel in 2025
- Iran warns Europe against 'misusing' snapback mechanism in nuclear deal
Just In
Prabhas Apologises to Fans for Missing Kalki 2898 AD Event
Highlights
Prabhas, the popular actor from Kalki 2898 AD, has shared a heartfelt video apologizing to his fans for not being able to attend the movie's premiere in thsi country.
The movie Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Japan on January 3, 2025. Many people are excited about it. Prabhas, one of the main actors, shared a video for his fans.
In the video, he said sorry for not being able to attend the event. He explained that he is recovering from a small leg injury.
The injury happened while he was filming another movie. Prabhas told his fans he is feeling better. He is looking forward to meeting them soon.
In the video, Prabhas spoke in Japanese. He asked his Japanese fans to enjoy watching Kalki.
His message made the video feel more special. Fans around the world felt more connected to him.
