Prabhas launches The Script Craft International Short Film Festival

Pan-India star Prabhas has taken a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of storytellers by launching The Script Craft International Short Film Festival. The initiative aims to provide a global platform for aspiring filmmakers, encouraging them to showcase their talent through short films and gain meaningful entry into the film industry.

In the launch video shared by Prabhas, acclaimed filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin, and Hanu Raghavapudi joined the initiative, urging young creators to treat short films as a powerful gateway to cinema. Drawing from real success stories, the directors highlighted how many filmmakers began their journeys with short-format storytelling, lending strong credibility and inspiration to the festival.

Breaking away from conventional formats, The Script Craft welcomes short films of two minutes and above across all genres. Submissions will be evaluated over a 90-day period through audience participation, with votes, likes, and ratings playing a key role in determining the top three winners. Beyond competition, the festival offers valuable exposure, as several production houses are already scouting the platform for fresh creative voices.

Further strengthening the initiative, Quick TV has come on board as an official partner with a focus on emerging directors. Fifteen selected filmmakers will receive full support to develop a 90-minute script, along with production backing and an international premiere on Quick TV.

Founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, The Script Craft has officially opened registrations, with more updates expected soon.



