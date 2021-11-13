Prabhu Deva's 'Pon Manickavel' to release on OTT on Nov 19

Director A.C. Mugil Chellappan's 'Pon Manickavel', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Nivetha Pethuaraj in the lead, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19.

Releasing a trailer on Wednesday, the film's producer Nemichand Jhabak, tweeted, "Mark the date and be ready!"

The film, which has been waiting to hit screens for sometime now, will have Prabhu Deva playing a cop for the first time.

Interestingly, this will be Prabhu Deva's 50th film.

Originally scheduled to release in theatres on February 21, 2020, the film's release was pushed to March 6, 2020. However, the release had to be postponed indefinitely as a result of the pandemic.

Eventually, the team, earlier this year, decided that they would release the film on OTT instead of theatres. The exact date of release has been finalised now as November 19.

The film, which has music by D. Imman, has cinematography by K.G. Venkatesh and editing by T. Shivanandeeswaran.