Pradeep Ranganathan unveils gritty first look of ‘Dude’

After the back-to-back success of Love Today and Dragon, actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for a high-stakes cinematic journey with his next film titled Dude. Backed by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the Pan-India venture marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran and is currently in production.

The makers dropped the title and first-look poster today, grabbing instant attention. The intense poster showcases Pradeep in a raw and wounded avatar, gripping a mangalsutra with burning emotion—a visual that strongly hints at themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Starring opposite Pradeep is rising star Mamitha Baiju, who made a mark with her charming performance in Premalu. This film could prove to be a major career milestone for her. Adding gravitas to the cast is veteran actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen in a significant role.

The film boasts a solid technical team with Niketh Bommi handling cinematography and Sai Abhyankkar composing the music, promising a compelling visual and musical experience.

Dude is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2025 and will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, underscoring its Pan-India appeal. With a gripping first look and a promising team, expectations are high for this action-packed emotional drama.