Live
- 1st indigenous antibiotic effective against resistant respiratory infections, cancer: Minister
- Indian women’s cricket team for the blind meets Sri Lanka PM ahead of inaugural Women’s T20 WC
- Chennaiyin FC appoint Clifford Miranda as head coach
- Growing India-Egypt ties open doors for collaboration in EV, renewables, fintech
- Vote fraud row: SIT raids to divert attention, says ex-BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar
- B'desh: 'July fighters' threaten countrywide roadblocks to press 3-point demand
- Women's World Cup: New Zealand opt to bowl first against Pakistan, Tahuhu comes in for Illing
- Ankita Lokhande gives glimpse into her ‘modern AnVi ki fairytale’
- Federal Bank's Q2 profit falls over 9 pc to Rs 955 crore
- PKL 12: Big boost to have Nitin Kumar back, says Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Narender Redhu
Pragya Jaiswal dazzles in magical silver look
Actress Pragya Jaiswal turned heads this Diwali with a breathtaking fashion statement that embodied glamour, grace, and festive charm. Known for...
Actress Pragya Jaiswal turned heads this Diwali with a breathtaking fashion statement that embodied glamour, grace, and festive charm. Known for her elegant style, Pragya struck a perfect balance between festive shine and modern sophistication with her latest look.
The actress appeared in a stunning silver strapless gown that shimmered beautifully under the lights, giving the impression of a starry night brought to life. The gown, tailored to perfection, featured a sleek silhouette that highlighted her toned frame. The subtle shimmer detail added a refined festive appeal without overpowering the outfit. The deep, structured neckline introduced a hint of boldness while retaining a sense of understated elegance, showcasing her confident style sensibility.
Pragya opted for minimal accessories, allowing her gown to take center stage. She completed her look with a pair of striking dark blue earrings that added just the right touch of contrast and sophistication. A simple bracelet complemented the ensemble, enhancing it without taking away from its clean, luxurious vibe.
Her makeup was soft, glowing, and festive-appropriate. With luminous skin, delicately defined eyes, and glossy neutral lips, she radiated a fresh and effortless beauty. Her hair, styled in loose waves, framed her face beautifully and added to the overall dreamy effect.
What truly made Pragya’s Diwali appearance memorable was her effortless charm. She carried the look with poise and natural flair, exuding warmth and confidence. Rather than looking overly styled, she embraced a relaxed approach to glamour—proving once again why she remains a style inspiration for many.