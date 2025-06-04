Pragya Jaiswal turns up the heat

Pragya Jaiswal is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot, where she stuns in a chic ivory-colored monokini. Elevating the look further, she added a matching shrug that effortlessly enhances the overall elegance of the ensemble. With her confident poses and radiant charm, Pragya proves yet again that she’s a true fashion icon.

This stylish photoshoot showcases Pragya’s knack for blending glamour with grace. Her fashion choices strike the perfect balance between modern and classic, proving that she’s always one step ahead when it comes to trends. Fans can’t stop gushing over her bold yet classy look, which is now going viral across social media platforms.

The actress not only pulls off this Western look with panache but also reminds us why she’s considered one of the most fashionable stars in the industry today. Whether it’s ethnic wear or high-fashion beachwear, Pragya knows how to own every look with confidence and poise.

On the work front, Pragya is all set to return to the big screen with two exciting projects — Akhanda 2 and Tyson Naidu. As her glamorous photos continue to trend online, fans are now eagerly looking forward to seeing her light up the screen once again.



