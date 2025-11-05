Pranav Mohanlal’s ‘Dies Irae’ gears up for Telugu release this week

Pranav Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, steps into the spotlight with Dies Irae, a gripping mystery horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who earlier impressed audiences with Bhoothakaalam and Bhramayugam. The film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios in association with YNOT Studios, with Sri Sravanthi Movies presenting the Telugu version.

After its successful Malayalam release on October 31, the Telugu version is now set for paid premieres on November 7, followed by a theatrical release across both Telugu states on November 8. The recently unveiled Telugu trailer gives a haunting glimpse into the eerie world of Dies Irae. It opens with visuals of a grand mansion and a person holding a woman’s hair clip, followed by an ominous voice warning, “When the sky and earth turn to ashes, the world will be filled with fear.”

The trailer keeps the plot under wraps but teases a spine-chilling cinematic experience. Having already received critical acclaim and box office success in Malayalam, Dies Irae is expected to replicate that magic in Telugu.

The film features Sushmita Bhatt, Jibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, and Arun Ajikumar alongside Pranav Mohanlal, with music composed by Christo Xavier.