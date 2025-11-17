Prashanth Neel presents new horror

Popular production house Mythri Movie Makers and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel are joining hands with young talent to bring a new horror film to audiences. The film is directed by Keerthan Nadagowda, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, and presented by Prashanth Neel.

Surya Raj Veerabathini, Hanu Reddy, and Preethi Pagadala play the lead roles. The film was launched with a grand pooja ceremony attended by the entire team.

Set in a medical college located in a haunted village, the film promises a unique cinematic experience with a never-before-seen blend of science, mystery, and an eerie secret that even superstitions cannot explain.

Sri Vaishnava and Shashank Patil will be seen in key roles. Dinesh Divakaran serves as the DOP, while Venky GG provides the music. Mohan B.S. is writing the dialogues, and Anil Yerneni is acting as the executive producer.

Shooting will begin soon.